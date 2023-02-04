GoB weighs in on MLA – Mike Espat furor

Photo: Micheal Espat, Toledo East area representative

by Marco Lopez

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023

During a speech at last Saturday’s Punta Gorda Day celebration, area representative for Toledo East, Hon. Michael Espat, uttered several unsettling, derogatory, and outright racist statements against the Maya people and the Maya Land Rights movement. These comments seemed to expose what appears to be a lack of in-depth knowledge on Espat’s part of the issue that’s still unsettled between the government and representatives of the 41 traditional Maya villages in Toledo.

Espat, in his comments, said that he has spoken to Prime Minister John Briceño continually about what he calls the “Mayan problem” being caused by the push for the finalization of the Consent Order that was issued by the courts almost a decade ago, which required the government to take steps to implement Maya communal land rights, and he referred to the struggle as a “brick wall” that needs a “big sledgehammer to break down.” Most alarmingly, he attempted to suggest a separatist agenda on the part of the Maya Land Rights movement.

In his comments, he stated, “I think it is a very bad move that is being made—influenced by external money and influence, and it is going to create a racial divide in this country.”

These and other comments are being viewed as, “racist language to stoke division and incite violence against the Maya people,” a release from the Maya Leaders Alliance (MLA) sent out today states. The alliance stated in the release that it views the comments by Espat as a continuance of the government’s rhetoric to stir racial tension and misrepresent the Maya struggle.

On February 10, 2022, Prime Minister John Briceño, in comments made to local media, said, “I think they will not be happy until we give them over the Toledo District, and that is never going to happen under a PUP government.” Similar sentiments have now been echoed by Espat.

“The Mayan people come to PG, they can get a lot, they can buy a lot. The leaders of the alliances—all of them have property. They live in cement houses, they have air condition, but their poor people must remain the same, and if we remain quiet as members of Punta Gorda Town, they will set a border at Elridge, and after you pass Elridge they might charge you to use the road,” Espat said in his remarks.

The Commissioner of Indigenous People’s Affairs, appointed by the Government of Belize, Greg Ch’oc, was also a subject of Espat’s discontent. “We have a commissioner of Indian affairs hired by the government of Belize in this town, and I will say it now and I will say it again, you cannot have the rat minding the cheese. We have a problem in regards to this Maya cultural movement that we are faced with in this country,” Espat said.

In comments to local media this week, Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Dolores Balderamos Garcia, distanced herself from the comments of Espat and suggested that it may be brought to the attention of the Cabinet if needs be. She called Espat’s comments unfortunate, and irresponsible, and pointed out that they do not reflect the position of the government.

“We would never allow a separate country in the Toledo District, because of the Maya land rights case. We believe that as a government we have acted completely responsibly,” Hon. Balderamos Garcia said.

It must be noted, however, that Cristina Coc, co-spokesperson for the Maya Leaders Alliance, has explained that the land being claimed under the Consent Order has been traditionally used by the 41 Maya villages represented. That expanse of land is approximately 1 million acres in size. She made it clear that no other land in the Toledo District or any other district is being claimed by the Maya Land Rights Movement.

The finalization of an agreed-upon FPIC (Free, Prior and Informed Consent) Protocol would put the ownership of those resources in the hands of the communities and remove government control over the land, land which holds substantial oil and mineral wealth that governments have been reluctant to let go of.

An FPIC protocol was submitted by the government of Belize to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), but it has not been accepted by the Maya leaders.

The Maya people have been in an uphill struggle with the government to finally agree upon and implement the FPIC protocol across the traditional Maya lands within the Toledo District. This is after years of litigation which started in domestic courts and concluded for all intents and purposes with the 2015 Consent Order from the CCJ, the highest appellant body in our jurisdiction. Proceeding to implement the Consent Order and FPIC protocol has been ongoing via consent hearings since then, however.

“We, the Maya people, fought for the protection of our lands and rights under the Constitution of Belize, because we desire the same thing that we believe all Belizeans deserve––regardless of race, color, or creed––a free and dignified life. Our dream is to work together for the steady transformation of our villages, one small step at a time, for our communities. Our fight is to create a Belize in which we can all fit,” the MLA release states.

It is assumed that Espat, a senior member of the PUP, who represents the Toledo East Division, would have been hyper-aware of the issues surrounding the Consent Order and his government’s obligation to ensure that it is implemented. He, like others, appears to view the Maya Land Rights struggle as an offensive being made by the Maya people to perform a land grab of Toledo.

For example, in his comments, Espat makes a point of “sweating fever” for US Capital Energy – an oil company that has been doing exploration in the village of Crique Sarco.

“They have spent over 40 million dollars in this country, did not find oil, and now they apply to continue their exploration. They are now against a brick wall,” Espat commented. Minister Balderamos Garcia said in response, however, that the villages have been consulted and are “largely in support,” adding that some delays are on the part of the company.

The government, in one breath, supports the implementation of the Consent Order—and in another, continues to facilitate the approval of extraction of resources from those traditional Maya lands.

“The reality is that the implementation of the Consent Order requires a government with courage and integrity, because Maya land rights mean our land is no longer within the reach of the powerful. Our lands can no longer be distributed for political capital. Maya land rights stand for the proposition that the lands belong to the people, not foreign investors, not government allies, and not private individuals who seek to exploit us and our resources. It is for this Government to decide whether it will rise to the occasion and set the standard for indigenous and state relations around the globe,” the release from MLA states.

This afternoon, the Government of Belize (GOB) issued a press release following the statement released by the MLA in response to comments made by Toledo area representative Mike Espat. GOB reaffirmed its commitment to full compliance with the terms of the Consent Order of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

“The Government of Belize does not agree with the characterizations sought to be attributed to Minister Espat’s comments but understands that they are driven by political and other agendas,” the release from GOB states.

While the release goes on to state that the government, “publicly condemn the use of any racist language and fearmongering in dealing with the Maya land rights by any person or group,” the government failed to condemn Espat’s derogatory and racial comments explicitly.

However, it called on the Maya Leaders “to refrain from alarmist pronouncements that could harm this complex process. “The release from the government makes mention of the near finalization of a Maya Land Policy Framework.

“The object of the policy is to provide a framework for the development and implementation of affirmative measures to be taken by the Government of Belize to implement the Consent Order as informed by historical court proceedings in Belize, international human rights standards, and international jurisprudence as well as by existing national policies,” the release states, adding that the Maya communities will have full opportunity to contribute to its development.