German airline, Lufthansa, bans all Jewish people from flight | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
German airline, Lufthansa, bans all Jewish people from flight | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

German airline, Lufthansa, bans all Jewish people from flight

COVID Situational Report for Epi Week 18

Caymanian graduates and professionals to be honoured at CIIPA’s gala

Cayman-Bajan chef Lydia Ray gives plantains “starring role” status

DoA hosting backyard farming training sessions

Cayman’s last living 1959 Town Hall Vestryman passes on

Sybil McLaughlin through the eyes of her son

Cayman loses its only living national hero; Leaders respond

Department of Environment seeking summer research assistants

Over 400 people “disappeared” in Panama in the last 12 months

Wednesday May 11

27?C
World News
Loop News

18 minutes ago

German airline, Lufthansa, has been embroiled in a scandal since May 4 when the airline reportedly singled out Jewish people and prevented them from boarding a flight from Frankfurt to Budapest. Realising that their actions were interpreted as anti-semetic, Lufthansa has now released a series of apologies.

According to Lufthansa, the blocking of Jewish passengers occurred “because the travelers refused to wear a medical mask on board” and “by law, Lufthansa is obliged to follow the legal requirements.”

However, members of the public explained that this is not what happened. Instead of applying the COVID-19 rules to only people who reportedly didn’t wear a mask, the airline reportedly assumed somehow that all of the Jewish people were travelling together and therefore banned a large number of Jewish people from boarding a connecting flight.

Lufthansa, trying to recover from backlash, said:

While Lufthansa is still reviewing the facts and circumstances of that day, we regret that the large group was denied boarding rather than limiting it to the non-compliant guests.

We apologize to all the passengers unable to travel on this flight, not only for the inconvenience, but also for the offense caused and personal impact.

Lufthansa and its employees stand behind the goal of connecting people and cultures worldwide. Diversity and equal opportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. What transpired is not consistent with Lufthansa’s policies or values. We have zero tolerance for racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination of any type.

The press statement did not help Lufthansa a great deal though. This is because an airport representative was reportedly caught on the below video saying that “Jewish people were the mess.. Jewish people made the problems… everybody has to pay for a couple.”

Lufthansa has now promised to engage the affected passengers to better understand their concerns and openly discuss how Lufthansa may improve their customer service.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

German airline, Lufthansa, bans all Jewish people from flight

Sport

De Bruyne nets 4, City beat Wolves 5-1 to take 3-point lead

Cayman News

COVID Situational Report for Epi Week 18

More From

Food

Cayman-Bajan chef Lydia Ray gives plantains “starring role” status

Chef Lydia Ray of Powder Monkey Gourmet Treats Ltd– a Cayman-based gourmet producer of homemade flavored marshmallows, plantain chips, and other gourmet treats– believes that Caribbean people “need

See also

Cayman News

Sybil McLaughlin through the eyes of her son

The following article, penned by Stacie Sybersma, is being republished in commemoration of the life of Sybil Ione McLaughlin MBE, JP (August 24 1928 – May 10, 2022).
For many of us, our parents

Environment

DoA hosting backyard farming training sessions

The Department of Agriculture is currently hosting a four-week training session aimed at introducing and equipping homeowners with the skills necessary to develop home gardens.
Over thirty particip

Caribbean News

Over 400 people “disappeared” in Panama in the last 12 months

Activists say that Panamanian authorities are playing down the numbers, especially the number of missing women

Environment

Cayman mom compares mothers to Cayman’s Wild Banana Orchid

Those who are lucky enough to know Decia Foster know that she has a deep love for flowers, her children and her country.
The outspoken Caymanian mother of two beautiful girls- Valencia and Naomi- g

Caribbean News

Bajan celebrities, Nandi Yard and Spinny come to Cayman for Batabano

Bajan dancers/ entertainers, Nandi Yard and Amory Holder aka Spinny visited the Cayman Islands for the first time this past weekend. When luxury boutique hotel, Palm Heights, reached out to Nandi, off