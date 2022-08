The Ministry of Sustainability & Climate Resiliency and the Department of Environment advise that the closure to Garvin Park (Liars Tree) in West Bay is extended through Thursday, August 4 to continue the sargassum clean-up work started over the weekend.

Boat owners may request access to the park with the gate security throughout the work period. Questions may be sent by email to [email protected] or by phone during business hours on 949-8469.