The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) reported that Danielle is now an extratropical cyclone.

IPMA’s forecast puts Danielle on a trajectory for the Iberian Peninsula, in southwestern Europe.

In terms of impacts, IPMA said that a frontal swell is expected to approach the Iberian Peninsula this weekend, accompanied by rain, strong winds, increase in wave heights and thunderstorms early next week.

Interests in the Iberian Peninsula should monitor these developments.