Free mulch now available at Prospect | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is inviting interested residents to collect “free mulch” at the National Road (NRA) stockpile at Poindexter Road, Prospect from 7:00am on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Residents are invited to come out early and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch. Once again, the material will be supplied on a first come, first served basis.

DEH Director, Mr Richard Simms explained that the mulch currently offered to the public is the remains of vegetative debris collected from the Tropical Storm Grace.

“Our team is now at the Poindexter site in Prospect to complete the mulching of the vegetation waste remain there. This will put an end to the mulching operations started in September last year,” he added.

The DEH is also reminding residents that all temporary sides for collection of vegetative debris are closed to the public. Any vegetation waste and other materials are expected to be taken to the George Town Landfill from 7:00am to 5:00 pm on weekdays, until 1:00pm on Saturday and it is closed on Sunday. However, the landfill drop-off facility at the gate will remain accessible for the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.

Additional information is available from the DEH at 949-6696. Individuals may also send an email to[email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message its Facebook page athttps://www.facebook.com/Department-of-Environmental-Health-Cayman-Islands-Government-335107266641072

