Four men arrested in joint CBC-RCIPS drug operation | Loop Cayman Islands

Four men were arrested last week after a joint Customs and Border Control (CBC) and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) investigation uncovered illegal drug importation activities.

On Thursday July 7, Customs and Border Control (CBC) Officers assisted by the RCIPS, carried out an operation at the CBC transit shed (warehouse) located on Owen Roberts Drive, George Town.

The operation commenced with CBC Officers securing cargo of interest which was imported on Wednesday, July 6, after which RCIPS officers inspected the cargo.

During the process of inspection, the CBC K-9 made an indication on a particular pallet of goods, the contents which was closely inspected. From the inspection, several large packages of ganja were recovered with each package containing smaller packets.

The suspected drugs were subsequently seized and secured.

Four men were arrested in relation to the operation. Three of the men, ages 23 and 52 of George Town, and one age 27 of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the importation of ganja. A fourth man, age 30 of George Town, was arrested in relation to CBC revenue related offenses and on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of ganja.

All four men are currently on bail while investigations continue.