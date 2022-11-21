Former candidate, Emily DeCou, announces start of own consultancy firm Loop Cayman Islands

Former candidate, Emily DeCou, announces start of own consultancy firm
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Emily DeCou
(Photo credit: Facebook)

Emily DeCou, a candidate for George Town East in the recent general elections, announced on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today recently that she has now opened her very own consultancy firm.

Speaking about her new venture with talk show host, Dwayne Sterling Ebanks, Ms DeCou said:

There’s so much information and sometimes you just don’t know where to start. I have officially opened and started my own consultancy firm where I can help folks answer those questions for themselves, because, like I said, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for everybody.

“Essentially, I help folks understand what they’re spending their money on, how they can invest more in themselves, especially their community and nourish their homes, but also themselves,” she added.

To help people realise these outcomes, Ms DeCou said that she teaches people how “to become better consumers, better citizens, participate in their own democracy, demand more from their policy makers who have the power to write policy that shapes how they act as a citizen and consumer.”

Ms DeCou added that, in working towards these outcomes, the idea is not so much about people “gravitating towards the sort of quick gratification stuff” but, instead, about people being encouraged to think longer term and make “small adjustments in their lives in ways that, over time, translate to massive changes… positive changes both on their wallets [and] on the planet.”

Regarding her approach, she said that, ultimately, it is “learning about how to use the resources around you more efficiently and that sort of feeds into my business which is total resource use and efficiency guidance.”

She noted further that it is important “we holistically feed ourselves and our community because community equals immunity,” which is something she said she wants more people to think along the lines of.

To learn more about her services, Ms DeCou said that she can be reached via WhatsApp at 345-324-1193 or by scheduling an appointment via the following website: https://calendly.com/true-m.

