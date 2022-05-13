Forecasters predict potential tropical storm in May | Loop Cayman Islands

The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June, but meteorologists say that they are on alert for the possibility that a preseason tropical system could form either over the northwest Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico between May 20-25.

According to AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist, Paul Pastelok, conditions may become favorable to support tropical formation during this time with the possibility that one or two disturbances could travel across the Caribbean.

The key conditions that could set the stage for what could be the first named storm of the season are minimal amounts of wind shear and warm ocean water temperatures.

“Wind shear is forecast to be relatively low in this zone past the middle of May and, from a climatological standpoint, the Caribbean to the southern Gulf is a prime area to watch for tropical development into June,” Pastelok said.

According to AccuWeather, water temperatures from the Caribbean to the southeastern Gulf of Mexico currently range from the low to mid-80s, which is well above the minimum threshold of 77 degrees for tropical development.

The Weather Channel agrees that these ingredients might tilt the odds toward a Tropical Storm in May, stating that:

Ocean water is warmer than usual right now over a broad area of the subtropical Atlantic Ocean near and to the east of the Bahamas and Bermuda, as well as parts of the Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storms in May?

Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. That time frame was selected to encompass 97 per cent of all Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes, according to NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division, but there have been a total of 14 out-of-season named storms during 11 of the last 19 years through 2021.

As a result, beginning last year, the National Hurricane Center began issuing routine Atlantic tropical weather outlooks on May 15, rather than June 1.

Looking at the last 10 years, there were eight named storms in May and historically, there have been a few May hurricanes. There are even three April Atlantic tropical storms on record, the most recent of which was Tropical Storm Arlene, which took place in April 2017.

Last year, Tropical Storm Ana formed east of Bermuda on May 22, 2021. In 2020, Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha also formed in May. Tropical Storm Alberto formed in May 2018 and Tropical Storm Bonnie formed in May 2016. Tropical Storm Ana formed in May 2015.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Beryl which formed in May 2012 was the strongest off-season Atlantic tropical cyclone to make landfall on record in the U.S. Tropical Storm Alberto also formed that month.

May hurricanes are less common. According to NOAA’s historical database, only four May hurricanes have been documented in the Atlantic Basin since the late 19th century. But the last one hit very close to home.

Hurricane Alma, a Category 1 hurricane formed west of Jamaica on May 20 1970. Almost immediately after that, it succumbed to strong wind shear and weakened to a depression near Cayman.

In 1951, Hurricane Able developed between Bermuda and the northwest Bahamas and its center sunk southward near Grand Bahama Island on May 18.

According to NOAA’s historical hurricane tracks database, 37 storms have formed in the Atlantic Basin in April or May between 1851 through 2020– a long-term average of one such early storm every four to five years.

The reason that these types of occurrences are very rare is because, according to the Weather Channel, ocean water typically isn’t warm enough in May to support hurricanes. Wind shear – the change in wind speed and/or direction with height – also tends to be strong before June and can rip apart tropical systems before they can organize.

But be prepared.

Another well-above-average hurricane season is forecast for the Atlantic due largely to the lingering effects of La Ni?a, in which lingering cooler-than-average waters in the tropical Pacific result in vast stretches of low wind shear over the Atlantic basin.