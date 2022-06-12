Flowers and YMCA announce Swim Free programme | Loop Cayman Islands

The Flowers family and YMCA have announced a partnership to introduce a new swim programme for children called “Swim Free”. Swim Free will use a portable pool to bring swim lessons to communities across the Cayman Islands, teaching children aged 4-7 how to swim and how to stay safe around water.

Frank Flowers Jr announced the new programme at the Flowers Sea Swim gala dinner on Thursday evening where 250 people had gathered to celebrate the Sea Swim’s 30th anniversary.

“On islands founded upon the seas, we believe swimming is a fundamental right and speaks to the very heart of Caymanian culture. Our mission is to give every child in the Cayman Islands the chance to learn how to swim,” said Flowers. “Water safety is essential when you live on islands where the sea is never more than a few miles away. The benefit of a portable pool is we can reach children who might otherwise not have the opportunity to learn in an environment that is comfortable and familiar for them. Most drownings happen within 10 feet of safety so being able to swim a short distance is enough to save young lives.”

The Swim Free programme has been endorsed by the Cayman Islands Government. Speaking in Parliament on Thursday 9 June, Minister of Education the Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Connolly said Swim Free was an extremely important programme that can help save the lives of children.

“Swim Free is a curriculum-based programme that mandates life-saving water skills for all children in Reception through year 2 in the Cayman Islands government education system,” she said. “It addresses the lack of access to swimming facilities for students in our government primary schools.”

The portable pool is made from a shipping container that can be towed on a trailer or shipped inter-island, opening up multiple new locations for swim lessons. A model of the pool, which is 40 feet in length and self-contained with custom decals, safety features and state of the art filtration systems, was revealed at the gala by surprise guest Zoe Salda?a alongside sponsors The Flowers family, Don Seymour of DMS, Taylor Foster of the Foster’s Group, YMCA Chairman Garth Arch, K-Swim Curriculum founder/former Cayman Islands national coach Dave Kelsheimer and the Hon. Minister for Sports, Mr. Bernie Bush on behalf of the government.

“YMCA are natural partners for this programme as they bring local and international credibility in teaching children how to swim,” said Flowers. “We see Swim Free as a model programme that starts in the Cayman Islands but can eventually be franchised to underserved communities all over the world. We look forward to collaborating with other community partners as we finalise programme details for launch.”

Known as the world’s swim coach, YMCA currently runs swim and water safety courses for children and adults as one of several community programmes that include after school care in Government schools, summer camps and a partnership with the Cayman Islands Little League.

YMCA Chairperson Garth Arch said, “Swim Free is an opportunity to expand our swim programme and give even more children the skills and confidence they need to be safe near water. We are excited to partner with the Flowers family who have supported swimming in the Cayman Islands for three decades.”

Further details about the Swim Free programme launch will be shared in the coming months.

About the Flowers Sea Swim

One of the top-rated swims in the world, FLOWERS SEA SWIM was founded in 1992 by Caymanian entrepreneur Frank Flowers Snr. After a knee injury that ended his streak as a long-distance marathon runner, Frank first learned to swim at 39 YEARS OLD. He has been sharing his passion for the sport by encouraging swimmers of every age and skill level to get involved in support of worthy local charities.

About YMCA Cayman Islands

As a global leader impacting communities since 1844, the YMCA brings those skills, experiences and resources to the Cayman Islands to inspire our young people and strengthen our community. Established in 2012, YMCA Cayman is the newest of the 119 national Y movements around the world.