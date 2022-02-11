Five out-of-the-box, “only in Cayman” ways to celebrate Valentines | Loop Cayman Islands

The festival of love is celebrated with great zest and fervor across the Cayman Islands. Romantic dates, special valentines gifts, proposals, outings and candlelight dinners are some of the common features of this special day. But if you are an unconventional type of person, or are simply tired of the same-old, same-old, and want to truly celebrate your partner while celebrating the fact that you live in paradise, here are Loop Cayman’s picks for you– and the best part of all is that these experiences can only be enjoyed right here in the Cayman Islands.

Heritage

What better way to celebrate your love for country, love for fine dining and love for your partner than to make a Valentines day trip to Pedro St. James? Start off your trip at around 3 or 4pm, and discover the unique heritage and culture of Cayman via this restored window into 18th century life in the Cayman Islands. Then, after you’ve worked up an appetite touring the historic and scenic grounds, make your way over to the newly-opened Thatch and Barrel restaurant, where you can enjoy a red-themed culinary fusion of locally sourced ingredients and globally inspired cocktails complimented by panoramic oceanside views of the cliffs and coves of historic Pedro St James.

Make your reservation at [email protected]

Wellness

Partner-based yoga in the cool Cayman breezes

Acro Yoga is a partner practice that blends the wisdom of alignment-based yoga, the dynamic power of acrobatics, and the loving kindness of trust and communication. Combine that with the fresh winter breezes of the Cayman Islands, and you have this unique and romantic Valentine’s Day experience. Head out to the private, undisclosed location (Loop Cayman doesn’t have a clue where the surprise location will be) on Sunday from 9:30 to 11:45 and celebrate your partnership with Saanyasa Yoga and Master Key Cayman. Participate in a playful warm-up, learn acroyoga, share a Tahi massage and end with relaxation and meditation.

The cost is $84 per couple.

Email: [email protected]

Culinary

For couples- amazing food on Cayman’s best stretch of beach

The Westin is offering a sandy toes private dining experience for Valentines. Imagine your own private table on Seven Mile Beach, with delicious food, and a bottle of chilled Mionetto Prosecco with the sunset in the distance.

The experience can be booked for Saturday February 12 or Monday February 14 for CI$200 per couple.

Call: 1 (345) 945 3800

For families- Nineties-style farm-to-table valentines fun overlooking the historic George Town waterfront

Do your family-members love that nineties musical vibe? Do you love oceanfront dining? Do you love fresh, delicious food that comes straight from local farms? Well get all of that love wrapped up in one amazing package at Cayman Cabana’s Real Love brunch on Sunday February 13. With red-themed dishes such as ‘No Diggity’ fried lobster waffles or ‘Crush on you’ salad, what’s not to love?

Email: [email protected]

Environmental

Take a dive with your honey

Relish in your love for your partner and the beauty of Cayman’s underwater world when you take a dive with your partner and Don Foster’s Dive Cayman on Sunday February 13 from 8:30am. Sites will be decided on the day based on weather conditions. Price for Residents: $50.00; CI Gear Rental (Residents only) $16.00 CI; Nitrox available at $12.00 CI.

Call or WhatsApp: 1 345 938 4000

Creative

Cayman’s very own Art Nest

Paint Lover’s Wall

While this event doesn’t take place exactly on Valentine’s day, it is the perfect creative way to celebrate your love for your partner and your love for Cayman in the most creative way!

Grab your sweetie and join Art Nest at Elizabethan Square on Shedden Road, on Wednesday February 16 from 7:30pm to 9pm, to paint an iconic scene of Lover’s Wall in East End using acrylic and inks.

CI$50 includes materials, supplies, venue and step by step instructions. Elizabethan Square, 80 Shedden Road

Email: [email protected]

Do it yourself

If you want to make a home made gift, Art Nest is also open on Sunday between 10am and 2pm for pottery painting in the Glaze Cafe. There are a variety of love themed items to choose from, or customise regular pieces for Valentine’s (mugs, plates, etc) Prices of pieces vary depending on size but start at $15. Studio slots are 10am, 11:30am or 1pm.

Email: [email protected]

Art of Love-Couples Paint & Sip Under the Stars

Enjoy a unique and unforgettable Valentine’s date in a beautiful outdoor venue at The Art of Love- Paint & Sip Under the Stars on Saturday February 12 from 7pm to 9:30pm. You and your partner will paint with an instructor and a Live DJ and by end of the night you will create a masterpiece by putting your 2 canvases together. Price includes art experience and 4 glasses of wine/prosecco. We do not discriminate between couples, so bring a friend, spouse or any significant other.

Email: [email protected]