Five ‘no-nos’ for Caymanian men on Valentine’s Day | Loop Cayman Islands

February is here Cayman ladies… have you started making plans for your significant other or that man who has caught your eye?

Sometimes in the heights of women’s excitement to celebrate with their partners, they go overboard and their efforts flop!

Loop Cayman spoke to a few Caymanian men to find out the top five ‘no-nos’ for Valentine’s Day…

Haircut/new Hairstyle

“Valentine’s Day is not a day for the ladies to experiment with their hair,” said a West Bay resident who recounts an experience in which his then-girlfriend, now wife, cut her hair on V-day.

According to the man, he had planned a surprise dinner for his then-girlfriend at a really nice restaurant on Seven Mile Beach.

However, his plan went awry when his girlfriend also had a surprise up her sleeves, a new haircut.

“When I arrived at the house to pick her up she shocked me with one of those pixie cuts,” said the man who added that the hairstyle was “okay” but his girlfriend hated the cut.

The man says his dinner plans were ruined but instead he got a nice home cooked meal.

Angry Texts

Today is not the day to jump the gun ladies as one George Town man describes how an angry V-day text almost wrecked his plans.

“I went to work the day and believe me my phone went off the hook with mean text messages. My wife thought I had forgot,” said the man.

“However, I had a whole shebang planned,” added the man.

He said when he finally arrived home and took his wife out, she was thoroughly surprised and a little embarrassed.

Sexy Lingerie without confidence

One man told Loop Cayman that most women go out of their way to be in “sexy lingerie” but often times while it is a “good romantic initiative” he noted that confidence was more important. He further explained that while sexy lingerie is great and appealing, it does nothing if your spouse has zero confidence wearing it.

Romantic movies

While romantic movies are great, they are not always so great on V-day. According to one East End resident, mushy movies suck on Valentine’s Day because they are almost expected. He noted that the best movies to watch on a romantic date are action movies or something that inspires thought afterward. According to him, it gives you something to talk about after the movies.

Group activities or group dates

Almost all men agree that Valentine’s Day is not the day for group activities. One West Bay man describes how his wife planned a double date night on V-day that totally killed the vibe.

“All I wanted to do was spend time with her and not the entourage,” said the man. According to the man, Valentine’s Day is about spending quality time with your partner and while group dates are cool, on V-day you should keep the love sentiments alive by doing ‘coupley’ things – meaning there is only room for two.