Five arrested for drug offences on beach Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) carried out an operation on Thursday, July 28, assisted by partners from the Customs and Boarder Control, Department of Commerce and Investment and the Public Lands Commission, in the area of the Seven Mile Public Beach in response to community concerns around the consumption and sale of illegal substances on the beaches.

During the operation, the officers had cause to search multiple persons at the location, which resulted in several packets of ganja being recovered (photos of these packages are attached). Five persons were arrested as a result of these recoveries; two men of West Bay, ages 36 and 31, two men of George Town ages 27 and 28, and a Bodden Town woman, age 23. All the arrests were as a result of drug related offenses.

All five individuals were bailed pending further investigations. The RCIPS extends our thanks to all our partner services who assisted with this operation.

“We want to draw attention to the type of packaging used in these seizures, which could be designed to appeal to younger persons”, Head of Community Policing, Inspector Laing-Hall, said.

We think it’s important to alert members of the public, especially parents and guardians, of this new way to conceal illegal drugs. As a community we must be vigilant to the tactics employed by those taking part in illegal activity to target our young people.

Laing-Hall continued.

Colourful packaging shown by police

RCIPS Community Police officers are encouraging the general public to report suspicious activities and person loitering in public places, who appear to be carrying out illegal activities.

Reports may be made to 9-1-1 or to any of of the RCIPS district police stations. Alternatively, tips may be submitted to the RCIPS website or mobile app for non-emergency matters.