First person to be charged with cybercrime

Photo: Shania Dominguez charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 26, 2023

A female recruit police officer with the Belize Police Department, Shania Dominguez, 23, of Biscayne Village, Belize District is the first person to be charged with cyber offenses, after she allegedly sent obscene and vulgar messages to her mother-in-law on three different occasions.

The first instance occurred in October of last year when Dominguez insulted her mother-in-law and her son, whom Dominguez shares a child, by text message. Dominguez’s mother-in-law thereafter blocked her number from receiving any other messages but that didn’t deter Dominguez. In November, Dominguez sent another insulting text, and in December she used a Facebook account to send a third and final message to her mother-in-law.

Dominguez was unrepresented when she appeared in court on Thursday, January 26, where she was read three counts, under the Cybercrime Act.

No plea was taken from Dominguez, and the Senior Magistrate explained to her that on her next court date the prosecutor would say if the matter would be dealt with summarily or on indictment.

Dominguez was granted bail in the sum of $4,000 plus one surety of the same amount, which she was able to meet. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 14, 2023.

In mid-August 2022, Dominguez had appeared in Belize City Magistrate’s Court on a charge of disorderly conduct after she was reportedly involved in a street fight with another woman.