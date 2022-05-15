First female board chairperson appointed at CUC | Loop Cayman Islands

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
First female board chairperson appointed at CUC | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The Board of Directors (“the Board”) of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (“CUC”) has appointed Mrs. Sheree L. Ebanks as its new Board Chair following the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) h