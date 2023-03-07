Fire Service holds Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) strategy discussion Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS), supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) strategy discussion with key stakeholders from Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the Emergency Medical Service, the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps, the Cayman Island Regiment, Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the H.M. Cayman Islands Prison Service.

Urban search and rescue technical rescue operations involve the location and extrication of victims trapped in an urban area, namely structural collapse due to natural disasters, accidents, and explosions.

Speaking to the visit from the UK USAR experts, Chief Fire Officer Randy Rankin noted, ” CIFS is always looking at ways to improve and professionalise our service to ensure our firefighters are equipped to provide world-class service level response to emergency incidents on the islands. We invited the team to conduct a GAP analysis of our current USAR capabilities to assess operational risks to determine the areas for improvement, capabilities, and training. We also invited our emergency response partner agencies to ensure we are working together to make the Cayman Islands self-sufficient.”

Ministry of Health, Wellness and Home Affairs Hon. Sabrina Turner noted, “The gap analysis is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ wider strategic focus on public safety reform, aligned strategic partnerships, and national policies and framework that support positive outcomes for the people of the Cayman Islands. I am truly excited to receive the reports that will be generated from this gap analysis and support the modernization and future-proofing goals of the Cayman Islands Fire Service”.

(Source: Cayman Islands Fire Service)