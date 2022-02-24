Fifty six per cent of those employed in Cayman are non-Caymanians | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman’s total employed population of 44,635 people consists of 19,444 Caymanians (43.6 per cent of total employment), and 25,097 non-Caymanians (or 56.2 per cent of the total).This is according to the preliminary report of the 2021 Census, giving details of the survey conducted from October 10 to December 31 2021, with an additional three weeks in January 2022.

Of the 47,311 individuals that make up the labour force of the Cayman Islands, 55 per cent or a total of 28,368 people are non-Caymaniann while 21,239 Caymanians are in the labour force, representing 45 per cent of the total number. (102 responses were not eligible for the final count) Labour force participation was highest among non-Caymanians at 91.5 per cent.

The number of persons unemployed stood at 2,676, indicating an overall unemployment rate of 5.7 percent. The Caymanian unemployment rate was 8.5 percent, or 1,795 persons.

Unemployed non-Caymanians were counted at 873, resulting in an unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent for that group.

Cayman’s labour force participation rate is 82.2 per cent with 94.3 per cent employed.

Population

Non-Caymanians constitute 45.9 per cent of the population of the Cayman Islands while Caymanians make up 52.9 percent of the population. (The remaining 1.2 percent of those surveyed did not indicate their nationality.)

The Caymanian population increased from 30,979 persons in 2010 to 36,678 persons in 2021, an annual average growth of 1.7 percent. Caymanian males represented 51.0 per cent of all males, with non-Caymanian males representing 49 per cent of all males, and Caymanian females was 55.7 per cent of total females while non-Caymanian females were 44.3 per cent of the female population.

The majority of non-Caymanians were between the ages of 25 and 54 years.

According to the preliminary report, the total population of the country in 2021 stood at 69,656, comprising 69,350 persons living in households and 306 persons living in institutions (including prisons, dormitories, retirement homes, etc.). A comparison with the 2010 Census figures shows that the population increased by 14,314 persons or 26.0 percent, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 2.4 percent across the intercensal period.

The majority of the non-institutional population lived in George Town (49.6%), followed by West Bay (21.5%), Bodden Town (20.6%), the Sister Islands (3.1%), North Side (2.7%) and East End (2.5%). Compared to the 2010 population, Bodden Town recorded the highest growth rate at 35.3 percent and the other districts recorded double-digit population growth except for the Sister Islands, which saw a population decline.

The number of households in the Cayman Islands increased to 29,502 from 22,760 in the 2010 Census, while the average household size remained relatively stable at 2.4 persons in 2021.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Finance & Economic Development Hon. Chris Saunders urged all residents to read the preliminary report. Final 2021 Census numbers are expected in June of this year,

The Deputy Premier noted the importance of the Census data in matters of national importance, as most recently demonstrated by the COVID-19 vaccination drive mounted by the Government last year.

“Having accurate population data is vital in public health situations. I’m incredibly glad that we took a cautious approach and asked for a re-estimate of the population prior to determining our COVID-19 vaccination targets. It was important that we got it right to ensure our population was sufficiently protected prior to re-opening our borders, and to meet the targets set by other nations when allowing Caymanians and residents into their countries. We went with the higher updated estimate from the Labour Force Survey Fall 2020, which is estimated within a five percent margin of error, and the actual preliminary census population count of 69,656 falls well within this margin. If you factor in the 3.2 percent of households that did not respond to the Census survey for one reason or another, the preliminary population will be slightly higher than the Labour Force Survey 2020 estimated upper band,” he said.

Deputy Premier Saunders also remarked on the growth in his home district of Bodden Town, which was the district showing the most population growth in the past decade, and noted how essential having accurate data is in public sector planning and decision making.

“We all knew that the populations in the Eastern districts – primarily in the Savannah, Newlands and Bodden Town areas, had grown exponentially merely by observation, but to have this proven by the Census data is very important. Having this data is vital as we look at how the Government must plan and budget for the sufficient provision of public services such as schools, health clinics and policing, as well as infrastructure such as roads and hurricane shelters. We have to know where people are, in order that we meet the current needs and also adequately plan for the future.”

The overall response rate to the Census was estimated at 96.8 percent, with a non-response rate of 3.2 per cent which amounted to 958 households or approximately 2,300 individuals.

For more information on The Cayman Islands’ Preliminary 2021 Census of Population and Housing Report, please visit www.eso.ky