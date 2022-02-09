FFB Top League 2021-22 Closing Season kicked off over the weekend

Sports

Wednesday, February 9th, 2022

81

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 7, 2022– A release from the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) on Friday, February 4, informed us of the commencement of its Top League Tournament 2021-22 Closing Season that same weekend, with 3 games scheduled for Saturday, February 5.

Fans had been anticipating the return of Premier League of Belize (PLB) football following some executive election controversies in 2020 that aborted the start of its Opening Season. The FFB stepped into the vacuum and provided a Concacaf representative through hosting a Top League tournament that consisted of 6 teams, 4 former PLB clubs – Altitude FC, San Pedro Pirates FC, Verdes FC and Wagiya FC; and 2 new entrants, Garden City FC (which includes some former Bandits players) and Caesar Ridge FC, the second place team from Belize District’s 1st Division Tournament back in 2019-2020.

According to the FFB release:

“With the reopening of stadiums, fans are advised that there will be protocols that must be adhered to. All fans must be vaccinated and present vaccination card and picture ID upon entry to the stadium. Additionally, fans must wear masks at all times and adhere to social distancing regulations.”

Games scheduled for Saturday were: Altitude FC vs Garden City FC at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium; San Pedro FC vs. Caesar Ridge FC at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at FFB Stadium; to be followed by Verdes FC vs Wagiya SC at 6:30 p.m. also at FFB Stadium.

We will have the results of these games in our Friday issue.