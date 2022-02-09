FFB celebrates new opportunities for 3 Jaguars

Sports

Wednesday, February 9th, 2022

BELMOPAN, Fri. Feb. 4, 2022– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) takes this opportunity to congratulate 3 Jaguars who are moving up because of amazing opportunities they’ve received through football. Congratulations are in order for Jayda Brown, Izon Gill and Michael Salazar!

Through FFB’s partnership with Prospect2Player, Izon Gill has been awarded a Full Scholarship to pursue the NAIA program at University of North Western Ohio while participating in their Men’s Soccer Program. Izon will be pursuing his Associate Degree in Sports Management. At 22 years, Izon has played with the Senior Men’s National Team as a midfielder.

Another athlete who is no stranger is Belize’s Senior Women’s National Team player and 2021 NAWL top goal scorer, Jayda Brown. Last season, Jayda received the Golden Boot awarded after scoring 15 goals in the season. Jayda currently plays center forward with Jewel Fury FC. At 22 years, Jayda has completed her Bachelor’s (Degree and has officially committed to attending Cambellsville University in Kentucky where she will be doing a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Lastly, we take this opportunity to congratulate National Team player Michael Salazar who has been signed to LA Galaxy of Los Angeles after being scouted at Belize’s most recent game against Nicaragua. Worthy of note is that LA Galaxy is the most recognizable Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

The Football Federation of Belize takes this opportunity to congratulate all athletes in their achievements and takes this time to encourage other athletes to continue working towards their dreams.

– press release –

(AMANDALA Sports Ed. Note: From the sports desk, and on behalf of our football family, congratulations, all! Stay safe, and may your journeys be blessed with success!)