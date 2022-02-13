February is Heart Month | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Health City offers tips to reduce the risk of heart disease

loopcayman

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, February is American Heart Month.

As s result, this month, the CDC is emphasizing the risk of heart disease and stroke, which can be impacted by hypertension (high blood pressure).

Unfortunately for those who are at-risk, barriers exist globally when it comes to health care. These include low income people who are unable to afford a proper health care plan and some older people who have no income and who are left to struggle without a health care plan.

Dealing with these barriers is one of the things that the CDC says that the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention is committed to addressing as there is health inequity in communities, leading to certain people being disproportionately affected by cardiovascular disease.

In Cayman, Health City is doing their part by providing tips to reduce the risk of heart disease.

According to Health City, tips that members of the public should consider are as follows:

Eat a balanced dietExerciseBe smoke freeMaintain a healthy weightDrink less alcoholReduce stressManage your blood pressure, blood sugar & cholesterolGet a heart health check

To learn more about hypertension and related facts, members of the public may visit the CDCD website at https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/facts.htm.

United Airlines' first flight to Cayman since 2020 arrives today

Today, Saturday February 12, the Ministry of Tourism will mark the arrival of the first commercial flight operated by United Airlines since borders closed in 2020.
The first flight&

Designer launches swimwear line inspired by Caymanian storyteller

Cayman Islands fashion designer Isy B. has launched Storyteller, a 10-piece capsule collection of swimwear, apparel and accessories designed in Cayman and inspired by local folktales.
There are thr

Five out-of-the-box, "only in Cayman" ways to celebrate Valentines

The festival of love is celebrated with great zest and fervor across the Cayman Islands. Romantic dates, special valentines gifts, proposals, outings and candlelight dinners are some of the common fea

Cayman is the first British OT to represent at the Dubai Expo

The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (MIISD) in partnership with the United Kingdom's Department for International Trade (UK DIT) has brought Cayman to the world and the world

Alex Panton Foundation advises of local mental health resources

The Alex Panton Foundation (APF) is extending a list of local mental health resources available to the public.
The organization has the primary objective of raising awareness, and providing support

UK passes law to impose sanctions on Russia if Ukraine is invaded

The UK government said that legislation was passed in the UK Parliament this week to establish a framework of sanctions to be imposed upon Russia should Russia proceed with the occupation of Ukraine.