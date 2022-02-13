February is Heart Month | Loop Cayman Islands

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, February is American Heart Month.

As s result, this month, the CDC is emphasizing the risk of heart disease and stroke, which can be impacted by hypertension (high blood pressure).

Unfortunately for those who are at-risk, barriers exist globally when it comes to health care. These include low income people who are unable to afford a proper health care plan and some older people who have no income and who are left to struggle without a health care plan.

Dealing with these barriers is one of the things that the CDC says that the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention is committed to addressing as there is health inequity in communities, leading to certain people being disproportionately affected by cardiovascular disease.

In Cayman, Health City is doing their part by providing tips to reduce the risk of heart disease.

According to Health City, tips that members of the public should consider are as follows:

Eat a balanced dietExerciseBe smoke freeMaintain a healthy weightDrink less alcoholReduce stressManage your blood pressure, blood sugar & cholesterolGet a heart health check

To learn more about hypertension and related facts, members of the public may visit the CDCD website at https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/facts.htm.