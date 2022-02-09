Father cleared of defilement charges



Courthouse building in downtown George Town Courthouse building in downtown George Town

A Grand Court jury has acquitted a West Bay man who was accused of raping his preteen daughter.

The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with four counts of defilement, and three counts of abuse of trust – charges which he denied.

It was alleged that between 1 July 2018 and 31 Jan. 2021, the man had sexual relations with his daughter, who was under 12 years old.

During the trial man told the courts that he believes his daughter made up the allegations against him because he refused to allow her to have a sleepover.

“I heard a WhatsApp voice note from one of her friends saying they were going to have a sleep over, and that they would be cuddling up on the floor together all night,” said the man. “I banned the sleep over because I thought that was an introduction to lesbianism and I don’t condone that.”

– Advertisement –

The father, who is originally from Jamaica, said told the court that he took over as the primary parent of the child from a young age, and during the time they moved to multiple dwellings where he would rent a single bedroom that he would share with her.

“I broke up the group, and I believe that one of her friends must have put her up to it, that’s why she made up those allegations,” said the man.

He was acquitted of all the charges.

How do you feel after reading this?