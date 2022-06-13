FATF Plenary: focus on money laundering through the real estate sector | Loop Cayman Islands

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) delegates representing 206 members of the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the World Bank and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, will take part in the last Plenary under the two-year German Presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer from June 14 to 17 2022.

The German government will host this hybrid event in Berlin, with a significant number of participants taking part in person.

During four days of meetings, delegates will finalise key issues including a report to prevent money laundering through the real estate sector and a report that will help financial institutions use collaborative analytics, data collection and other sharing initiatives to assess and mitigate the money laundering and terrorist financing risks they face.

Delegates will also discuss the assessments of measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing in Germany and the Netherlands, and the progress made by some jurisdictions identified as presenting a risk to the financial system.

The outcomes of the FATF Plenary will be published on Friday 17 June after the close of the meeting.

(Source: FATF)