Fatal RTA: PM’s driver knocks down cyclist

Edwin Hill, who is Prime Minister Hon. John Briceno’s driver, reportedly knocked down a cyclist while driving near Biscayne Village. The man, not yet identified, has since succumbed to his injuries. Police are now awaiting a directive from the DPP.

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 18, 2022Police are currently engaged in an effort to identify the victim of a recent road traffic accident that took place on Sunday night a little after 7:00 p.m. somewhere between Miles 24 and 25 on the Philip Goldson Highway. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Edwin Hill, a well-known PUP supporter and Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño’s driver. When interviewed by the media this morning, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said that, following the incident, Hill was taken to the Ladyville Police Station, where he fully complied with police.

A file is being put together by investigators and will be passed on to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Cheryl-Lynn Vidal, who will determine if any charges will be brought against Hill.

“Presently investigators are putting the file together, recording statements from witnesses, and we will be sending the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for her determination,” Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams said.

According to COMPOL Williams, Hill was reportedly driving his private motor vehicle from Belize City in the direction of Orange Walk when the victim, who was riding a bicycle, reportedly swerved toward Hill’s vehicle. The COMPOL further said that Hill could not avoid hitting the man, since traffic was coming from the opposite direction.

“The cyclist was hit, and was transported to the Karl Heuser Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” COMPOL Williams said. While he could not place blame on any of the parties at this time, since the DPP’s determination is pending, COMPOL Williams did remark, “Like I said, the cyclist, based on what investigation is showing so far, is that the cyclist was the one who swerved in the path of Mr. Hill’s oncoming vehicle. But we are not going to say at this time who is at fault. We are going to put the file together, and then we sent it to the DPP, and then she will make that determination.”

COMPOL Williams said that, while many believe that extra leniency will be afforded to Hill because of his political affiliation, he will be dealt with like any other person who finds themselves in a similar situation. He said that no special treatment will be given to Hill on account of his role as the PM’s driver.

“We would normally not arrest somebody right away unless there is a clear indication that the driver is at fault, or in situations where drivers would refuse to cooperate in giving blood or urine sample to test if they were under the influence,” COMPOL Williams saidHill will remain free to drive until any decision barring him from doing so is handed down by the courts.