FAIRPLAY GROUP OF COMPANIES CONGRATULATES WINNERS OF THE ANNUAL INTERHOUSE ROAD RACE COMPETITION

The Fairplay Group of Companies has congratulated the winners of the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School’s Annual Interhouse Road Race Competition which took place on Thursday 23rd February, 2023.

Operations Manager, Mr. Quincy Gumbs Jr., said: “Fairplay Group of Companies is proud to be able to continue its commitment to the Albena Lake -Hodge Comprehensive School by sponsoring the Annual Interhouse Road Race Competition. One of our commitments as a group is to promoting healthy lifestyles as well as doing our part in developing our student-athletes, and on Thursday 23rd February, we managed to do just that.”

“We have been sponsoring this event since 2003 and even with all those exciting years, this may have been the best one to date. With the pandemic halting the Interhouse Road Race from 2020-2022, it was exhilarating to be out on the road with the students today”, he said. “The energy was contagious and inspiring; it seemed like the entire school was buzzing just to be able to participate.”

“This has been a rewarding 18 years of sponsorship for The Fairplay Group of Companies and we wish to reaffirm our commitment to The ALHCS Annual Road Race and promise to make next year’s event an even more memorable”, Mr. Gumbs Jr. wrote. “We congratulate the winners”.

The houses were all enthusiastically represented and scored as follows:

Maroon – 130Pink – 155Yellow – 164Purple – 173Orange – 176

The winners for the Junior Girls race were:

1st place Christen Fleming Pink House2nd place Chevonique DaSouza Yellow House3rd place Tajaynae Young Pink House4th place Reynah Lico Orange House5th place Amiyah Carty Maroon House

The winners for the Junior Boys race were:

1st place Tarique Jackson Yellow House2nd place Reikai Rodgers Purple House3rd place Qu’ran Parris Yellow House4th place Keondre Belle Yellow House5th place Ahmari Lake Orange House

The winners for the Senior Girls were:

1st place Ronylah Webster Orange House2nd place Mikayla Heyliger Orange House3rd place Aeisha Bin-Nassir Pink House4th place Cece Walker Orange House5th place Frankajha Fleming Yellow House

The winners for the Senior Boys were:

1st place Christon Williams Orange House2nd place Jo’Quan Richardson Orange House3rd place Khalique Jackson Orange House4th place Andre Samuel Purple House5th place Omar Davis Purple House

The Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School would like to extend gratitude to the sponsor, Fairplay Group of Companies.

At present the overall points standing are:

5th place Maroon House 6424th place Yellow House 7293rd place Orange House 7392nd place Purple House 7431st place Pink House 744

The annual Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School Inter-House Athletic Competition will take place on Monday, 27th February, 2023.