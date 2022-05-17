EY Cayman partner of ten years joins Florida firm | Loop Cayman Islands

Nathan Robnett, who was an insurance partner at Ernst & Young Cayman between 2011 to 2021 has been appointed insurance audit partner at the Florida offices of public accounting, consulting and technology firm Crowe.

Robnett, originally from Houston Texas, lived in the Cayman Islands between 2008 and 2021, and served in the assurance- insurance and funds section at the Cayman offices of EisnerAmper from 2008 to 2011.

While living in Cayman, Robnett also sat on the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accounts training committee.

Nathan holds a MBA and a BS in Accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma and is a CPA in the state of Oklahoma.

“I’m very excited to share I’ve joined Crowe’s Insurance team! Thank you everyone supportive of my journey over the past several months. I am very blessed to have so many of you reach out and look forward to continue to work with you all in the Insurance community,” said Robnett in a LinkedIn post.