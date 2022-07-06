Exchange program allows Belizean educators to teach in the U.S.

Participate Learning is a program that grants teachers from around the world the opportunity to live and teach in the United States for three to five years.

by Khaila Gentle

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 4, 2022

Participate Learning is a cultural exchange program with the United States that allows educators from across the globe to gain international experience by teaching in the US. According to the program’s recruitment coordinator, Ronald Ramirez, those teachers who apply and are accepted into the program go on to teach students aged five to eleven about the customs, traditions, geography, and history of their country.

Ramirez explained in an interview that Belizean teachers who take part in the program can expect their skills in education to increase significantly.

“What are the Belizean teacher—what are his expectations or her expectations—they’re gonna have continuous improvement as a professional educator. They’re going to have a lot of workshops every month. They’re gonna become better and better teachers because they’re gonna be learning about new strategies and about new technologies too. So that’s one of the best benefits of the program,” he said.

According to Ramirez, participating teachers receive the same salary as North American teachers—US $35,000 to $55,000 annually, before taxes—as well as other benefits such as medical and dental insurance.

“The main objective of Participate Learning is to unite the world through global education. Because we want future US citizens to have empathy on different cultures,” said Ramirez.

Interested teachers can go to participatelearning.com, where they can learn more about the program and apply. Applicants are required to be employed by a public or private institution and have a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. They must have at least two years of teaching experience and a valid driver’s license, with at least one year of driving experience. Applicants must also be vaccinated.

If successful, teachers will then go to the US for a period of three to five years. And according to Ramirez, participants’ family members—their legal spouse and all children under 18 years old—can accompany them. Their spouse would be able to work legally in the US and the children will be able to attend a public school for free.

Participate Learning partners with schools in three states: North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Teachers have the choice of teaching in English or, if they are bi-lingual, in Spanish.