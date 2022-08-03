Essay contest launched for budding Caymanian journalists Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Tourism is encouraging Caymanians with an interest in media and journalism to submit an entry for the Shadow a Journalist Essay Competition which launched on August 2, 2022.

According to the Ministry, the top essay writers will have the chance to learn from local and international journalists who will be in the Cayman Islands from September 12-15 to cover the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) series of Business Meetings and the 4th Annual Caribbean Aviation Day, hosted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

These prestigious meetings will bring together regional Ministers of Tourism, government authorities, industry experts and decision-makers who will address topics ranging from aviation sustainability and multi-destination tourism to rebuilding travel in a post-COVID world.

“We are expecting journalists from the UK, USA, and the wider Caribbean region to attend these events, along with our local media. As an aspiring reporter, getting the chance to work with seasoned journalists in a real-world setting is a unique opportunity. The Ministry is pleased to be offering this amazing chance to two young Caymanians to mingle with the media in this forum,” said Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism & Transport.

Shadowing a professionals in their line of work is a fantastic way to gain a deeper understanding of that chosen field. The essay winners will not only further their skills but grow their professional network, which is very important in the world of journalism.

Minister Bryan added.

The Competition includes a Junior Category geared towards young adults aged 17 to 23 while the Senior Category allows entries from persons aged 24 and over. One winner from each category will shadow visiting journalists throughout the four-day event, as they attend the Destination Briefings presented by Regional Ministers, Aviation Day panel discussions, and press conferences.

There are two topics that entrants can choose between, relating to the revitalisation of the regional tourism industry;

Topic 1: “How does the media impact the recovery of the tourism industry in the Caribbean region?”

Topic 2: “During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were many lessons learned as it relates to the environment, technology and public health; what lessons do you believe the leaders of Caribbean countries should embrace as they seek to rebuild the region’s tourism industry?”

The expository essay should be between 1500 and 2000 words and express thought-provoking and well-researched content surrounding the two topics. Submissions to the Shadow a Journalist Essay Competition must be emailed to [email protected] and are due by Sunday, August 21 at 5:00pm.

Candidates must be Caymanian, enrolled in, currently undergoing or graduated from a course relating to News Writing and Reporting, or Broadcasting including journalism and communications or currently working in a related field.

The judging panel will comprise local and international journalists who will review and mark submissions in areas such as the quality of research and the originality of the author’s ideas. The competition is free to enter and full details can be accessed via the link visible above.