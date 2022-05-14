ENT in Cayman launches voice & swallowing therapy services | Loop Cayman Islands

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
ENT in Cayman launches voice & swallowing therapy services | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
ENT in Cayman recently launched its voice and swallowing therapy services, aimed at assisting patients who suffer from various types of voice disorders or have trouble swallowing.  

“We’re very glad to be offering these services bec