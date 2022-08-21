Education Dept announces examinations results collection process Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Education Services (DES) announced that examination results for outgoing Year 12 students will be available for collection from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Students/parents in Grand Cayman should collect results from the Department of Education Services. Those in Cayman Brac should proceed to the Layman E Scott Snr High School to collect examination results.

Results will only be given to persons possessing a receipt showing that any outstanding fees have been paid.

Persons should have already received invoices from their schools for outstanding fees. However, those in Grand Cayman who are uncertain or require a new invoice may call the Ministry of Education’s Finance Unit at 244-1804 or the Layman E. Scott Senior High School at 948-2226 for those in Cayman Brac, to obtain the relevant invoice.

To pay outstanding fees, take invoices to the Treasury Cashier in the reception area of the Government Administration Building or the Cayman Brac Teacher’s Centre.

Once receipts are issued, students/parents may proceed to the DES or the Layman E. Scott Senior High School to collect results.

To learn more or to access the 2022/2023 academic school calendar, visit https://schools.edu.ky/Pages/Home.aspx.