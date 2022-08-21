Education Dept announces examinations results collection process Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Education Dept announces examinations results collection process Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

New Accounting Bill makes changes to Accountants Act

CIMA advises of new bank account numbers for regulatory fee payments

Water Authority disconnections for Monday, August 22

SEC charges 18 people for hacking retail brokerage accounts and fraud

Education Dept announces examinations results collection process

HCMI & Red Cross offer training for disaster preparedness

Cayman lifts all COVID travel restrictions

OfReg board visits CUC

CIIPA welcomes changes to Accountants Act

Opening dates and orientation for government schools

Sunday Aug 21

29?C
Cayman News
Loop News

44 minutes ago

The Department of Education Services (DES) announced that examination results for outgoing Year 12 students will be available for collection from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Students/parents in Grand Cayman should collect results from the Department of Education Services. Those in Cayman Brac should proceed to the Layman E Scott Snr High School to collect examination results.

Results will only be given to persons possessing a receipt showing that any outstanding fees have been paid.

Persons should have already received invoices from their schools for outstanding fees. However, those in Grand Cayman who are uncertain or require a new invoice may call the Ministry of Education’s Finance Unit at 244-1804 or the Layman E. Scott Senior High School at 948-2226 for those in Cayman Brac, to obtain the relevant invoice.

To pay outstanding fees, take invoices to the Treasury Cashier in the reception area of the Government Administration Building or the Cayman Brac Teacher’s Centre.

Once receipts are issued, students/parents may proceed to the DES or the Layman E. Scott Senior High School to collect results.

To learn more or to access the 2022/2023 academic school calendar, visit https://schools.edu.ky/Pages/Home.aspx.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

New Accounting Bill makes changes to Accountants Act

Cayman News

CIMA advises of new bank account numbers for regulatory fee payments

Cayman News

Water Authority disconnections for Monday, August 22

More From

Cayman News

Cayman lifts all COVID travel restrictions

Proof of vaccination no longer required to enter the country

Cayman News

See also

OfReg board visits CUC

Members of the OfReg Board and Senior Management Team began what will be a series of familiarisation visits with utility operators and licensees across all regulatory sectors, at CUC’s main facility e

Cayman News

CIIPA welcomes changes to Accountants Act

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants said that they welcome provisions included in the Accountants (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which updates certain legislative references and def

Cayman News

Westin named as exclusive hotel sponsor of Cayman Classic tourney

Caymax Sports Ltd., owners of the Cayman Islands Classic, has announced that the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa has been named the exclusive hotel sponsor of the tournament taki

Cayman News

Opinion: “Multi-generational” Caymanians, a thing of the past?

Readers are asked to note that Op-eds do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Loop Cayman.
by ‘Caymanian’
Cayman’s total population is 71,105 (not including the prison population

Cayman News

Changes to limited liability company rules coming soon

Existing limited liability companies (LLCs) would no longer have to file a certificate of amendment on membership changes with the Companies Register, as one of the key proposed changes in the Li