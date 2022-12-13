Ebanks asks why PLC allowed fire pit but not a watersports event Loop Cayman Islands

According to correspondence dated December 7, 2022, the Public Lands Commission (PLC) rejected an application by the Cayman Islands Watersports Association (CIWA) to use the Seven Mile Beach for a Jet Ski Race event scheduled for December 10 and 11.

In that correspondence, the PLC relayed that the rejection was due to insurance concerns.

Specifically, the PLC said:

The Acting Chief Officer in the Ministry of District Administration & Lands has obtained urgent legal advice on CIWA’s application to host the event from Crown land at Seven Mile Public Beach without insurance.

On the basis of the response received, regretfully the Commission declines to grant a permit to allow the event to take place on Crown land unless satisfactory liability/ indemnity insurance is put in place by the applicant.

This is because of the potential liability which the Cl Government may face should an accident occur on the Seven Mile Public Beach.

The staging of the event, without the CIWA having obtained insurance, exposes not only the Cl Government but also the Public Lands Commission to the possibility of tortious (personal injury) litigation.

In a strange twist, it appears that, around the same time, the PLC allowed a group of persons to dig a pit near the Governor’s house and build a fire. This caused a stir on social media, where members of the public raised issues about the safe carrying out of the fire pit activity and possible dangers to members of the public.

Upon learning of the two events, Minister for Planning Jay Ebanks questioned why CIWA’s application to utilize Seven Mile Beach was rejected due to liability issues, yet another group was allowed to create a huge fire pit on Seven Mile Beach, presumably without insurance and possibly with similar public liability concerns surrounding the fire activity.

Reacting to PLC’s alleged handling of the two scenarios, Ebanks said:

The Cayman Islands Watersports Association is one of the only associations that is 100 per cent Caymanian and caters to young Caymanians seeking to be involved in a fun or competitive watersports activity.

It is unfair to take this sporting opportunity away from our children and treat them this way.

What does a decision like this say to our kids? Decisions like this makes it seem like little by little every opportunity is being taken away from our kids.

Ebanks now wants answers why the CIWA application and the application on behalf of the fire pit revelers were treated differently when public liability issues seem to be involved in both cases, and neither party had insurance in place for their activity.