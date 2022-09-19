Ebanks asks Bush to step down as Speaker Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
September 16, 2022 10:23 PM ET

Speaker of the Parliament, Dr W. McKeeva Bush.

The elected representative for West Bay West and the Speaker of the Parliament, Dr W McKeeva Bush is stepping down from the Speaker post, according to a statement by Minister Jay Ebanks to Loop News tonight.

“I had a talk with Mr Bush tonight. I emphasised the fact that the PACT government just can’t ‘talk’ about accountability, but must be seen to be accountable,” the statement read.

“While the police investigation is not yet complete, the allegations are serious. In this case, the first step is to relieve Mr Bush from his duties as Speaker,” the statement continued.

“Mr Bush understands this and has therefore agreed to step down as Speaker.”

Speaking to Mr Bush about the development, he said:

“I have considered all my people, my constituency, colleagues and my family. Enough of this, enough and the accusations aren’t going to stop as long as I hold a post in government.

“I know the PACT government is a government for the people and I don’t want to do anything to jeopardise the group in any negative light.”

