East-West: “The controversy of politics versus process” Loop Cayman Islands

A perfect example of politics versus process is the public debate about the completion of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the East-West arterial. On one hand, some politicians publicly support the project, giving rise to suspicions by members of the public that, since politicians have made their comments known, the EIA process will, inevitably, be railroaded by politicians. While this “talk” exists, the reality is that the National Conservation Council Directive sets out a clear process for the EIA, including a public consultation element that will consider the public’s feedback.

The process

Speaking about the process, Alric Lindsay, chairman of the board of directors of the National Roads Authority (NRA) shared a few points.

Lindsay said:

The steps for the EIA process are clear.

Once a determination is made that an EIA is required, details of up to three consultancy firms/teams (which possess the technical capacity to undertake the EIA) are reviewed for their competency by the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB), which is chaired by the director of the Department of Environment (DoE). Once the consultant is selected, the procurement board approves the award of the contract to the consultant. What follows this is public consultation and feedback from the public, who may attend meetings and submit feedback in writing.

In providing his response, Lindsay made it clear that the NRA is following the EIA process as required by the NCC Directive. He also noted that discussions took place with the DoE and the National Trust prior to the recent public outcry.

Regarding this, Lindsay said:

Representatives of the DoE were invited to a board meeting of the NRA several months ago to obtain to their views on which of the major projects may require an EIA. The DoE representatives only identified one major project for which the DoE required an EIA, that project being the East West arterial.

In addition to this, several meetings have been held between the NRA, Ministry of Infrastructure representatives and representatives of the National Trust to share viewpoints.

This active feedback is the type of thing that members of the public want.”

The politics

When it comes to the political comments on the East-West arterial, the Deputy Premier, Chris Saunders and Minister for Transportation, Kenneth Bryan appeared on the “For The Record” talk show on August 17, 2022 to share their concerns.

Weighing in, Saunders said that “the East-West arterial needs to be completed” to improve the infrastructure that connects the eastern district to the economic hub of Cayman.

Saunders continued:

We accept that there are parts along the road that’s going to be an issue. And that’s the reason I am supportive of the EIA being done.

We accept that the environmental aspect needs to be done.

[But] from a national security standpoint and also from a productivity standpoint, the people in the eastern districts in this country cannot continue to be stuck and… I want to say this to the environmentalists: Having congested traffic polluting the airways ain’t healthy either.

You have to find some balance.

Responses from environmental groups

Environmentalists have also chimed in on the project. Some expressed that they don’t want the East-West arterial to be constructed at all, while some have considered the compromise of the least harm possible by suggesting that the East-West arterial be constructed above the wetlands.

Not doing the East-West at all, however, would mean that the traffic woes of those commuting from the eastern districts would remain in place, unless Minister Ebanks and Minister Bryan (as Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport, respectively) together come up with an effective, efficient and affordable public transportation solution which can improve the lives of all those from the eastern districts as well as the rest of Cayman.

Road construction in the form of some sort of bridge above the wetlands is also an interesting idea, but it may mean that the time to complete the project may be longer and more costly.

Multi-generational Caymanian land owners have a voice too

Comparing the views of politicians, environmentalists and multi-generational Caymanians on this topic is an interesting exercise.

For example, some Caymanian landowners have had long-term plans to develop their property along the proposed, East-West arterial. To some of these Caymanians, the construction of the East-West arterial would “facilitate” those plans. To get a fair, overall picture of the position of the majority of stakeholders therefore, the views of multi-generational Caymanian landowners must also be considered during the EIA public consultation and feedback process.

End goal

Notwithstanding the different views, the end goal for Cayman should be to achieve long-term sustainability. How this will look, however, will depend on the outcome of the current debate, public pressure, legislation and concrete plans.

Regarding Cayman’s long-term plans, Cayman’s outdated development plan must be finalized with urgency for stakeholders (residents and visitors alike) to understand where the country is going and how major projects and other activities fit squarely into that plan.

However, if there is no sense of urgency to implement a new, long-term development plan, then Cayman may return to the old, perceived, practice of a “piecemeal” development approach, which has outcomes far different than deliberate long-term planning and implementation.