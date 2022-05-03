DYC WELCOMES NEW CENTRE MANAGER AT THE WEST END COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CENTRE

Mr. Jeison Bryan

The Department of Youth and Culture is pleased to welcome Jeison Bryan as the Centre Manager of the West End Community Development Centre.

Jeison is a graduate of the College Universidad Del Caribe in the Dominican Republic where he majored in the field of International Relations. Before returning to Anguilla, where he received his formative education, Jeison taught at the Cambridge University Programme in the Dominican Republic for three years and was awarded “Teacher of the Year” in 2018.

Jeison is an avid athlete who served as a member of the national athletic, baseball and football teams in Anguilla. He is also the co-founder of the West End Predators Football Senior and Under 17 Teams, and the West End Predators Grassroots Academy.

In his role as Centre Manager, Jeison will be providing support to children, young people and adults of the West End Community Development Centre by developing and promoting programmes and providing assistance in various subject areas.

If you would like to register your child at the West End Community Development Centre, please send an email to [email protected]

– Press Release