Drive through COVID testing still available at Doctor’s Hospital | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Members of the public are reminded that, as an alternative to waiting in line at a testing centre, Doctors Hospital offers drive through testing.

Booking an appointment

Booking an appointment for the drive through testing is easy- just visit covid19.doctorshospitalcayman.com or telephone the Doctors Hospital COVID Call Centre at 325-9000 ext. 2.

According to Doctors Hospital, after booking you will receive an email confirmation.

In addition, a QR code will be provided to you via email on the day of your appointment, which you must bring with you to display in printed form or on your mobile device.

The drive through

Doctors Hospital said that after you have made your appointment and you arrive via the main entrance to the hospital, you should follow the below instructions:

Keep to the left and follow the signs towards the testing tent.Bring valid photo identification and your QR code to the appointment.Please remain in your vehicle throughout the entire process.If you do not drive, you may walk to the same tent/drive-through testing facility.Once the process is complete, please follow the signage to exit the property.

According to Doctors Hospital, the entire COVID testing process may take 2-3 minutes.

Receiving your COVID-19 results

Doctors Hospital said that the test results will be sent to you via email within 24-48 hours.

If you do not have an email address, you will need to call the COVID Call Centre at 325-9000 ext. 2 for your results.

Results are typically available by phone between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Saturday.

