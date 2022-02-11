DoE: 51 fish confiscated from fisherman in marine reserve | Loop Cayman Islands

On Wednesday, February 2, the Cayman Islands Department of Environment’s officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in a protected Marine Reserve.

According to the DoE, officers recovered two net bags containing 51 fish and 8 lobster, along with several spear guns.

Four men are now said to be facing several charges.

Any charges, however, may spark ongoing controversy about what can be done for Caymanian fishermen during periods of fishing restrictions.

As a solution to the issue, and as previously published by Loop, it would be interesting if the government could consider the creation of alternate employment or income options for Caymanian fishermen during closed seasons for grouper and lobster.

In other regions, this was addressed in the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System International Consultancy Report, which suggested that fisherman could be placed in roles in monitoring, management and research, ecotourism, etc., during restricted fishing periods. The idea here is to create a bridge between fishermen, the DoE and environmental groups, which can lead to a mutual understanding of the meaning of long-term sustainability for the local fishing industry.

In the meantime, the DoE has a brochure and an app which are available for download from the DoE’s website at www.doe.ky.marine/marine-parks. The published information helps to raise awareness of marine zones and helps divers and fisherman to identify fishing and diving boundaries where restrictions may apply.