Doctor’s Hospital reminds public of scholarship opportunity | Loop Cayman Islands

Doctors Hospital is reminding interested persons who wish to apply for a scholarship up to CI$ 15,000 to support their studies in healthcare or hospital administration that the application deadline is May 31, 2022.

According to the Doctors’ Hospital website, the following documents must be submitted along with the completed application:

Resume Personal statement to include career intentions, details of involvement in and recognition of honors obtained in sports, civic and extracurricular activities and why you feel qualified to be awarded a CTMH scholarship.Birth Certificate, applicants must be 18 years or older.Proof of Caymanian Status.Police Clearance Certificate dated no earlier than 6 months prior to application.Two references: one from School Principal or Employer; and one character reference (except from a family member).A proven academic record ( GPA of 3.0 or higher).Copies of academic Certificates, with grades attained in various subjects.A letter of acceptance from the college, university or institution where you will be pursuing your studies in Heath or Medical related field.

Applications can be completed using the below link:

https://t.co/iTLeqD7ceU

Applicants who have questions about the scholarship or the application process may call the main line at 345-949-6066.