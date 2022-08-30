Doctors Hospital hits roadblock in court Loop Cayman Islands

In a case brought by Doctors Hospital against the Cayman Islands Government, the court has decided that it is not appropriate for the court to make a declaration that the Government is obliged to publish criteria for granting concessions.

The court indicated, however, that a voluntary publication of the information by the government would be an act consistent with good governance.

As outlined in the judgment delivered on August 19, 2022, Doctors Hospital is requesting transparency to establish the reasoning for, and basis of, the grant of tax and duty waivers to Health City, a medical facility in East End.

Further, Doctors Hospital wants to know why similar waivers were provided to Aster Caribbean Holdings Limited, which had a proposal to develop an additional medical facility in Cayman.

In response to Loop Cayman, Health City Cayman Islands said, “As would any investor, Health City Cayman Islands sought concessions from the Government of the Cayman Islands, which were approved by Cabinet and maintained since the initial granting of the waiver in 2014.

“However, to date, Health City has availed itself to less than US$15 million, a fraction of the overall value of concessions that we could have benefited from.

“Health City took a leap of faith and invested close to US$250 million directly into medical infrastructure in the Cayman Islands, the largest private investment for healthcare in the islands’ history. In doing so, we have established an internationally accredited centre of global excellence for medical care and medical tourism, which has earned the Gold Seal of Approval by Joint Commission International (JCI).”