Doctors Hospital acquires Integra Healthcare | Loop Cayman Islands

Private healthcare provider, Doctors Hospital (DH) announced last week that it has acquired Integra Healthcare Ltd, Cayman’s largest non-hospital private clinic. According to DH, the acquisition was in keeping with its objective of “co-developing next-generation healthcare for patients” and “Cayman’s most comprehensive private healthcare group.”

Dr Francisco Martinez, Medical Director at Integra, believes that the collaboration will help support improved speed and coordination of care for patients, stating that “primary care is the gateway to hospital services, and when patients need hospital care, that need is often urgent.”

According to DH, the two entities share a commitment to evidence-based medicine delivered by leading tertiary medical and nursing staff. Under the Doctors Hospital umbrella, the combined group will work towards developing a seamless approach to clinical healthcare, including primary care, specialist care, diagnostics, and more.

Dr Yaron Rado, Chief Radiologist and Chairman of the Board for Doctors Hospital, said:

Our deep Cayman roots – spanning more than two decades – have provided us with the privilege of helping shape the healthcare system here. We’ve proudly dedicated significant resources and innovations to the support of our community. We continue to invest in our facilities, top-of-the-line technology, and the clinical talent that will help further elevate healthcare delivery locally, without the need for patients to travel abroad for medical treatment. In alignment with this, the team of professionals at Integra brings years of experience and an impressive set of credentials to the DH family. We are genuinely excited to welcome them and what we can achieve together for our pa8ents.

The two medical facilities plan on co-developing maternity, neonatal, and pediatric care and facilities which Dr Sara Watkin, Consultant Pediatrician Neonatologist, and Clinical Director of Care for Maternity and Pediatrics at Integra said “was just too exciting an opportunity to pass up.”

Andrew Vincent, Director at Integra, said of the acquisition: “I believe we can do truly breath-taking things together that will benefit the entire population of Cayman. I know we have a combined team committed to and excited by the challenge of creating an enviable standard of care and services that is accessible to all and supports a healthy future for the Cayman Islands.”

The combined group puts primary care, office-based specialist care, diagnostics urgent care, hospital medicine, and surgery within the same organisation, creating the Cayman Islands’ most comprehensive private healthcare group.