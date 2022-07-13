Doctor arrested for sexual assault of pregnant woman during C-section | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Doctor arrested for sexual assault of pregnant woman during C-section
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Doctor caught on video, faces prison time

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra
(Photo credit: G1)

Thirty- two-year old Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, a doctor in Brazil, was reportedly arrested this week after allegedly sexually assaulting a pregnant woman in the middle of a C-section surgery at Vilar dos Teles Women’s Hospital.

According to reports, Bezerra was suspected by his colleagues after his “odd behaviour” during various surgeries. As a result, nurses mounted a hidden camera directed at Bezerra to record him during a surgery on a pregnant woman who was having a C-section. The video, which went viral, shows Bezerra positioning himself near the patient’s mouth, allegedly inserting his penis into her mouth while she was in labour. Bezerra then appears to wipe the patient’s mouth after the incident to hide any trace of the alleged assault on the pregnant woman.

Reacting to the incident, the Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro said:

I was appalled to learn of the brutal case of the anesthesiologist at the Hospital da Mulher, in S?o Jo?o de Meriti, filmed raping a patient. I determined that there should be rigor and speed in the investigation of the very serious complaint. The Government of RJ will provide all necessary support and support to the victim.

Bezerra has now reportedly been indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, the penalty for which ranges from 8 to 15 years in prison. Other sexual assaults during surgeries are also suspected, but the suspected acts were not captured on video.

