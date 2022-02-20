DOA offers land clearing equipment service to North Side farmers | Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Agriculture (DOA) is offering their land clearing equipment service to all registered commercial farmers and organizations involved in agriculture in Frank Sound/North Side.

According to the DOA, application forms can be collected from the DOA’s sales office or downloaded from the DOA website at www.doa.gov.ky.

DOA said that no incomplete or late applications will be accepted.

For further information, farmers may email DOA at [email protected] or telephone DOA at 947-3090 or 916-2218 for emergencies.