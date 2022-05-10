DoA hosting backyard farming training sessions | Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Agriculture is currently hosting a four-week training session aimed at introducing and equipping homeowners with the skills necessary to develop home gardens.

Over thirty participants are registered for the free sessions which started on Saturday, May 7 at the Stacey Watler Pavilion at the Agriculture Ground in Lower Valley, Bodden Town.

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Jay Ebanks, who attended the opening session commended the participants for recognizing the importance of the training and the impact it will have on their lives and communities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the surrounding food supply chain issues have stimulated a renewed interest in food production. More people are realising the importance of growing their own food to offset rising costs, ensuring availability and to better know what goes into our foods,” he stated.

He further emphasised that a priority of the Government is to transform the agricultural sector and strengthen the Islands’ food and nutrition security and it has been making strides through a number of initiatives to support farmers such as the CI-Farm programme, Tropical Grace Farmers’ Assistance Project and the livestock development programme.

Some of the topics that will be covered during the sessions include introduction to vegetable gardening, crop nutrition and irrigation, principles of pest management, home garden safety, harvest and post-harvest handling. In addition to the theoretical components of the course, participants will engage in hands-on activities.

Facilitators from the Department of Agriculture who will be leading the sessions are Agronomist Claudette McKenzie-Bowen and Crop Extension Officer Oral James.