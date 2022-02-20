DOA continues to showcase local farmers | Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Agriculture (DOA) said that it is continuing to highlight the efforts of local farmers. Accordingly, this week, the DOA is showcasing Ms Pars’ farm.

Described as a “hidden gem,” the farm is located off Hirst Road at the top of Rackley Blvd (as you turn into North Sound Estates).

The hidden gem boasts broccoli, carrots, okra, scallion, hot peppers, tomatoes, pumpkin, breadfruit, sweet potato, egg plant and much more.

Ms Pars’ farm is open from 6:30 am to 5:30pm and can be contacted at 326-4050 for queries.

For further information on DOA, members of the public may visit DOA’s website at http://www.doa.gov.ky/ or email DOA at [email protected] or telephone DOA at 947-3090.