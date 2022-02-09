DoA appeals for information after dog carcass dumped in West Bay

The Department of Agriculture has appealed to the community for information related to a dog carcass found dumped on a dyke road off Barkers Park in West Bay on Monday.

The adult brown-and-white male dog was discovered by a member of the public; the matter was reported to animal welfare and animal control officers at the DoA, who responded to the call, according to a press release the department issued on Wednesday.

A representative of the DoA’s animal welfare and control unit said in the release, “We understand that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pet or are struggling to pay for veterinary care, but there is never an excuse to dump an animal like this. Help is available and persons are urged to reach out to the Cayman Islands Humane Society, or the Department of Agriculture for assistance”.

Anyone with information on the animal can contact DoA’s animal welfare officers in confidence at 947-3090 or via email at [email protected].

How do you feel after reading this?