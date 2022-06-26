DLP: Pensions holiday does not extend to statutory authorities | Loop Cayman Islands

DLP: Pensions holiday does not extend to statutory authorities
Voluntary contributions can still be made notwithstanding pensions holiday

Deputy Premier, Christopher Saunders

The Cabinet has clarified that the ongoing national pension holiday, which will continue until September 30, 2022 excludes government owned companies and statutory authorities and those entities must continue to make pension contributions.

For those entities that benefit from the pensions holiday, the Department of Labour and Pensions is reminding the public that voluntary pension contributions can still be paid into pension funds in such cases. However, in the event that either the employee or the employer opts to pay voluntary pension contributions, the other party is not required to contribute as well.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Labour, Hon. Chris Saunders noted that the pensions holiday was originally developed to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses.

He said:

Extending the pensions deadline will ensure employers have more cash on hand to meet their business needs, and that employees can have increased money to meet their living expenses. With the cost of living in the Cayman Islands already up by 11.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022, and more inflation expected before year-end, our goal was to reduce the pressure on employers and to keep as many people in work as possible.

Cabinet’s decision to extend the temporary break in the legal requirement for joint contributions by employers and employees to workers’ pensions, aims to reduce the impact of the current global inflationary crisis on local businesses and individuals.

Contact [email protected] for questions or for further information.

