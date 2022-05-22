Digital Economy Conference to be held in June 2022 | Loop Cayman Islands

The 5th Annual Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference (CYDEC), will return to its in-person, full-day format on June 21, 2022 at The Westin, Grand Cayman.

This year’s theme “Remodelling the future” highlights the status of key local and global digital initiatives, delivered through presentations and panel discussions from a host of expert speakers.

CYDEC 2022 will bring together global and local experts for yet another fascinating agenda showcasing new ideas and applied technological advancements for leaders in both private and public sectors. The in-person conference will facilitate a mix of informative presentations and interactive panel discussions.

This year’s agenda will touch on the status of key initiatives such as the Cayman Islands Digital ID, the future of the Metaverse phenomenon, the regulation of Crypto, NFTs’ place in the Cayman Islands, the relationship between tech and social development, and more.

Who should attend

CYDEC’s topics will be relevant to business leaders across: financial services, tourism, technology and the public sector, as well as compliance officers, enterprise risk managers and CEOs.

How to register

Registration is now open and can be completed online using the below link:

https://towermarketing.formstack.com/forms/2022_cydec_registration

Registration fees are KYD $400.

Sponsorship opportunities

If you are interested in learning about gold, silver and bronze sponsorship packages for this event, please contact [email protected] or call +1(345) 525 6157 to get your business or brand in front of a tech savvy, economically focused audience.

(Source: CYDEC)