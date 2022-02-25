Digicel customers may now access NAU website free of cost | Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (MIISD) together with Digicel Cayman is pleased to announce a collaboration which will benefit the community at large.

With immediate effect, all Digicel customers are able to access the Needs Assessment Unit’s (NAU) website at www.nau.gov.ky and to utilise the NAU’s new online application process, at zero cost for the user.

This means mobile and internet Digicel users will not require credit, a valid plan or data to access and utilise Needs Assessment Unit’s (NAU) website – and crucially, to upload information its new online application form – from their mobile device.

MIISD Chief Officer Eric Bush expressed his gratitude to Digicel, stating:

We are profoundly grateful to Digicel for this socially-minded initiative. The majority of Caymanians seeking Government’s financial assistance use a mobile device to access the internet. This generous allowance will instantly enable these persons to use their mobile phone to access to the new, fully online application and interface for the Needs Assessment Unit – regardless of their physical location and regardless of their wherewithal to pay for mobile data.

Digicel Cayman CEO, Diane McAuliffe, said:

I am delighted for Digicel Cayman to be part of this initiative which enables our customers to browse and upload data to the NAU site free of charge from their Digicel mobile devices and or internet service. At Digicel we fully support our customers, the community and Government of Cayman in enabling assistance for all.

This collaboration will enable NAU’s users to access the site at their convenience and at no charge from their Digicel mobile device and/or internet connection.