Digicel Business raises $26,547.00 for Inclusion Cayman | Loop Cayman Islands

This year, Digicel Business Cayman’s annual 18-hole Golf Tournament which was held at the North Sound Golf Club on May 6, with the dual purpose of “raising funds for charity and spending time with customers in a relaxed atmosphere” was a resounding success, hosting 72 players and raising US$26,547 with all of the proceeds being donated to non-profit, Inclusion Cayman.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported us; the golf event was a resounding success with many of our partners showing their support,” said Mark Mimnagh Head of Business. “Our golf day generated much needed funding for this non-profit organization and Digicel Business is proud to support Inclusion Cayman.”

Inclusion Cayman is a charitable, non-profit organization supporting individuals with disabilities and their families in accessing meaningful, inclusive lives. The team at Inclusion Cayman works with families to support advocacy for their vision of inclusive lives.

“Inclusion of persons with disabilities is a matter of social justice. Inclusion is a basic human right. Efforts must be made to ensure society stops disabling people by not including them. Inclusion is not a new buzzword for “Special.” Inclusion means persons with disabilities live and participate alongside persons without disabilities, and benefit from the same rights and privileges as all persons,” say the team at Inclusion Cayman.

Diane McAuliffe, Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Cayman said:

The Digicel Business Golf Event provided us with another opportunity to celebrate our customers, engage with our generous sponsors, many of whom are customers and raise an outstanding $26,457 for Inclusion Cayman. The generosity of everyone complimented by the incredible energy of the day made for a terrific event and outcome for Inclusion Cayman… thank you to everyone who joined us.

The Digicel golf day event featured sponsorships from Tortuga Rum Company, Salt Technology Group, Trac Automotive, Jacques Scott, Sotheby’s International Realty, Total Health, and Diamond Properties as well notable individual contributions from Director, Conor O’Dea.

The main auction highlight was a signed Dustin Johnson Golf Bag donated by Stephen Price and the RBC Dominion Securities. Rounding up the contributions were monetary donations and raffle prizes donated by more than 10 Digicel Partners, among them: Redsail, Marriott Resort, Kimpton Seafire Resort, Ocorian, Westin Resort, Ritz Carlton, Abacus, Tomfoodery, Vine & Tap, Water & Elephant, The Security Centre, Legends, Pico, CIB and Artex Risk.

Ms Shan Harriman, Inclusion Cayman’s CEO said:

Inclusion Cayman is delighted to be the recipient of the proceeds from the Digicel Golf Tournament. The funds raised allow us to continue to advocate for and support inclusive lives for Persons with Disabilities. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Digicel, and their customers for their support of our mission.