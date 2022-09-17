DG speaks: Civil servants encouraged to report wrongdoing, assault Loop Cayman Islands

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has issued the following statement in response to recent allegations in the media around civil servant employment contracts and reporting of wrongdoing.

The statement is as follows:

I am aware of recent media reports concerning allegations of assault by a Member of Parliament against female civil servants who were attending an official event on 13 September.

I am also aware of media conversations that have suggested that civil servant employment contracts restrict the ability of civil servants to report matters to the police or other official reporting bodies, which is incorrect. Our workplace rules both allow and encourage the reporting of wrongdoing.

As Head of the Civil Service, I wish to make it clear that we are committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and protecting their rights, including their right to report wrongdoing. The Civil Service has zero tolerance for misconduct.

The allegations of assault on 13 September are under RCIPS investigation, as confirmed by their statement on 14 September, I am therefore unable to comment further on the matter at this time. I will continue to exercise duty of care for all civil servants and will not abrogate my responsibility to provide a safe work environment where they feel cared for, protected and comfortable giving feedback including to senior leaders.