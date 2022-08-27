Deputy PM: Vulcan’s efforts to get their own way “reeks of colonialism”

Minister of Natural Resources, Petroleum and Mining, Hon. Cordel Hyde, believes that Belize, as a sovereign nation, has the right to make its own decisions on whether to accept or reject the projects of developers. But when it comes to corporate giants such as Vulcan Materials Company and Waterloo Investment Holdings, that often proves difficult.

by Khaila Gentle

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 25, 2022

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources, Petroleum and Mining, Hon. Cordel Hyde, says that the efforts of giant corporations to exploit the country’s natural resources for exportation abroad is very reminiscent of colonialism. The minister is one of a few Government officials that have publicly spoken out against Vulcan Materials Company’s interest in aggregate mining at White Ridge Farm in Gales Point Manatee. Today, he once again expressed his strong views on the matter to the media.

According to Hon. Hyde, as an independent nation, Belize should have the power to reject developers that it has no interest in working with. Large, multinational companies, however, often have a hard time accepting “no” for an answer.

“We should have the power to say to any company, ‘you know what, your money is not good here. You know what, thanks, but it is okay. We do not want that kind of investment. We are concerned about other issues, and so you may want to move on to another country.’ We have that right. We’re an independent, sovereign nation. If we can’t do that, then we are not,” he said.

Minister Hyde confirmed today that representatives from Vulcan have requested, via the US Embassy in Belize, to meet with him. And while he has not fulfilled that request, the representatives have met with the Ministry’s CEO and the Mining Director.

“We are dealing with giant companies. We are dealing with multinationals that are used to getting their own way,” added Hon. Hyde.

Despite repeated and staunch objections from the people of Belize, developers have continued in their efforts to launch proposed projects in various communities. That includes Vulcan Materials.

This past Saturday, residents of Gales Point, a Kriol village. met with representatives from the company. There, some villagers made their message clear: they want nothing to do with Vulcan. Despite that response, the company has written a letter to the people of Gales Point, stating that they have been “energized by the productive conversations” that they had with the residents.

According to that letter, the company will continue to seek input from the village as well as from government leaders, local NGOs, scientists, and regulators. Vulcan also notes that this week, it plans to begin providing jobs to the people of Gales Point that will “pay a minimum of double the current minimum wage”. According to the letter, some persons have already expressed interest in taking up those jobs.

“We understand that there are some who have already made up their minds about this project. But we also know—from both our conversations with the government and with village residents—that there are many others who support this project,” wrote the Vulcan White Ridge Project Team.

Similarly, Waterloo Investments Holdings, a company believed to be owned by the Ashcroft Alliance, has continued in its efforts to get its proposed port expansion and cruise tourism village project approved, despite having been rejected by members of the public on at least three occasions during public consultations due to social and environmental concerns.

“For me, this whole Vulcan situation kind of reminds me of Ashcroft. There are some people who are just too big for this country,” noted Minister Hyde.The people of Gales Point, says Hyde, are resolute in their no. He also said that the environmental damage likely to result from mining in the area is “unthinkable”.

“You’re talking about our animals. You’re talking about our marine life. You’re talking about our hicatee, our manatees, our turtles, our fishes, our trees, our mountains that will never be the same. So why should we go down that road for a few jobs here and a few nickels there, while the rich multinationals will exploit our raw materials and ship that abroad?” Hyde said.

“You know what that sounds like to me? That smacks of slavery. That smacks of colonialism. That’s the very same thing that the ancestors of the Gales Point community fought against—escaped from slavery hundreds of years ago because they could not deal with that. They shunned that kind of thing,” Hon. Hyde further remarked.

Vulcan Materials Co. was recently ordered to cease its operations in Mexico, allegedly due to environmental and labor abuses committed while operating in Quintana Roo. The company has subsequently brought numerous lawsuits against the country’s government, including one for $1.5 billion.

The company’s representatives have requested to meet with the Ministry of Sustainable Development. Vulcan also plans to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report in the near future.