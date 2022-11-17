Deputy Governor recovering well, thanks doctors and public Loop Cayman Islands

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, confirmed Thursday that he was diagnosed with having a micro heart attack for which he had to undergo an emergency medical procedure.

Regarding his operation, the Deputy Governor said: “I am happy to report that my procedure was successful. I am recovering well, thanks to the dedicated and professional team of medical professionals at the Health Services Authority and Doctors Hospital. I thank them both for their swift action and continued support.”

“I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the public for the outpouring of support and well-wishes,” he continued.

The deputy governor also took the time to encourage the community to consider the importance of their health.

He said:

It would be remiss of me not to encourage everyone, and especially the men of our community, to take their health seriously.

It’s ok to ask for help when you need it.

Doing so may have saved my life.

Best wishes and a speedy recovery for the Deputy Governor.