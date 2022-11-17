Deputy Governor recovering well, thanks doctors and public Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Registration open for 7th Annual Meals on Wheels 5K Turkey Trot

Privy Council dismisses Jack Warner’s appeal to avoid US extradition

Air show in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac in December

Applications open for 2023 Overseas Scholarships

AI and Financial Services: A conversation with Supreet Kaur

Deputy Gov Franz Manderson recovering after emergency surgery

Gases released into air by DEH incinerator causes concerns for public

Hundreds of migrants could be granted right to work and live in Cayman

Barbados to enter pharmaceutical market with framework and facility

Deputy Governor, Franz Manderson

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, confirmed Thursday that he was diagnosed with having a micro heart attack for which he had to undergo an emergency medical procedure.

Regarding his operation, the Deputy Governor said: “I am happy to report that my procedure was successful. I am recovering well, thanks to the dedicated and professional team of medical professionals at the Health Services Authority and Doctors Hospital. I thank them both for their swift action and continued support.”

“I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the public for the outpouring of support and well-wishes,” he continued.

The deputy governor also took the time to encourage the community to consider the importance of their health.

He said:

It would be remiss of me not to encourage everyone, and especially the men of our community, to take their health seriously.

It’s ok to ask for help when you need it.

Doing so may have saved my life.

Best wishes and a speedy recovery for the Deputy Governor.

