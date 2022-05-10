Department of Environment seeking summer research assistants | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Department of Environment seeking summer research assistants

The Cayman Islands Department of Environment announced that they are seeking dedicated and focused, college-aged research assistants to assist with their marine, terrestrial & turtle research this summer.

According to the DoE’s website, researchers in the DoE’s Marine Resources Unit assess the status of key species, monitor habitats, and implement conservation programmes.

Their work includes:

Assessing the status and management needs of key species such as conch, lobster, sea turtles, sharks, grouper, other reef fishMonitoring habitats such as coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangroves, evaluating the effectiveness of marine parks, and assessing water qualitySpearheading efforts to control the threat of invasive lionfishManaging a fishing line recycling programme in coordination with the Sustainable Development UnitProviding aquaculture support servicesConducting public education and outreach activitiesAssisting with the implementation of Multilateral Environmental Agreements such as CITES.Implementing the National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP) and drafting Species Action Plans on behalf of the National Conservation CouncilCollaborating with other scientific institutions and working with interns and volunteers

Regarding the DoE’s Terrestrial Resources Unit, this unit deals with the protection of terrestrial biodiversity in the Cayman Islands.

Their work includes:

Establishing and managing terrestrial protected areasProtection of native flora and faunaDeveloping and implementing Species Conservation PlansMonitoring and research on priority species and habitatsImplementation of terrestrial aspects of the National Conservation ActMaintaining scientific collections (insectarium, herbarium etc)Partnering with visiting scientists, local and international institutions, and volunteers

The DoE also has a Marine Turtle Beach Monitoring Programme that is designed to identify, monitor, and protect marine turtle nests on beaches in Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman.

The application can be downloaded using the below link:

https://doe.ky/…/05/DoE-Summer-Internship-Form_2022.pdf

Upon completion, the form should be emailed, along with a CV, to [email protected]

The deadline to submit the application is May 15, 2022.

Preference will be given to Caymanians.

